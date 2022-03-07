Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 1.2% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

VDC stock opened at $196.16 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $165.65 and a one year high of $202.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.47 and a 200-day moving average of $190.40.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

