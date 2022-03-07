Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Decreased by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 270,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 11.6% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $46,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $158.56 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.32 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.