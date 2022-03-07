Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Freedman Financial Associates Inc.

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 15.3% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $22,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 60,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,307,000. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 43,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 351,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $5.32 on Monday, reaching $152.79. 23,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,560. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.78. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.13 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

