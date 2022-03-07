Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 12.1% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $288,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,521,000 after acquiring an additional 513,977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after acquiring an additional 797,150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,280,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,766,000 after acquiring an additional 244,902 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787,974 shares during the period.

VEU stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.64. 451,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,561,093. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $54.75 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

