Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Increased by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 752,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 12.0% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $38,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after buying an additional 127,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 471,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 84,072 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.07. 3,295,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,579,746. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.58.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.