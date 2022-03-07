Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,405 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 260,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,229,924. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

