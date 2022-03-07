Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $737,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock opened at $268.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.