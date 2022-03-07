Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,187,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $8.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $381.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,060. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $339.12 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $420.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.85.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

