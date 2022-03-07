Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Up 59.7% in February

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,600 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the January 31st total of 463,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,171,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,967,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $199,272,000. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,930.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,118 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 599,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,573,000 after acquiring an additional 311,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,791,000 after acquiring an additional 190,164 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.04. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.32 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.