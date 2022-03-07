Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Bought by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $34,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 61.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,176.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,705. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.53. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $132.17 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

