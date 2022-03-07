Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Up 45.7% in February

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ VTWG opened at $177.08 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $240.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.16.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.624 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.
