Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Up 45.7% in February

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWG opened at $177.08 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $240.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.624 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000.

