Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stake Trimmed by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.1% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $4,538,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,712,000 after buying an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after buying an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 118.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 204,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,943,000 after buying an additional 111,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.20. The company had a trading volume of 14,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,154. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.38. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $79.16 and a 1 year high of $82.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

