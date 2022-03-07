Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.34. 7,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,120. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.81 and its 200-day moving average is $221.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.57 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.