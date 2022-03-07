Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,805,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after buying an additional 36,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $236.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.77 and a 200-day moving average of $275.08. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $222.50 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.