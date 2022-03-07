Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,805,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after buying an additional 36,186 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $236.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.77 and a 200-day moving average of $275.08. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $222.50 and a 52 week high of $306.78.
Get Rating)
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.