Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Position Raised by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 255,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.4% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,823,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,163,000 after buying an additional 2,302,942 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,148 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,975,000 after buying an additional 10,818,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.65. 86,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,895,188. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $80.96 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

