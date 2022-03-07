Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Progressive Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.48. The company had a trading volume of 142,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,098. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $199.50 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.