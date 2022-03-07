Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,183.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,163 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,930,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,537,000 after acquiring an additional 415,452 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,031,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,046,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,603,000 after purchasing an additional 283,810 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $96.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.87. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $92.95 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

