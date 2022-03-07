Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises about 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VPU traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,000. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $128.65 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.58.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.