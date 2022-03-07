Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 1,018,895 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,354,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018,895 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $39,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $9,611,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $5,063,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $3,585,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $247,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVAH. Raymond James decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $4.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In related news, insider Tony Strange purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

