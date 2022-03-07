Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 788,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 160,728 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $60,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 3.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,605,000 after buying an additional 53,021 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 93.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after acquiring an additional 326,308 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Hologic by 78,841.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 30,748 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Hologic by 19.5% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 47,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Hologic by 10.3% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HOLX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $72.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.71.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

