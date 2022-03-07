Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $80.40 Million Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,575 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $80,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at about $83,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 42.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,488,000 after acquiring an additional 653,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Syneos Health by 59.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,353,000 after buying an additional 461,907 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 560,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000,000 after buying an additional 303,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,200,000 after buying an additional 286,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SYNH opened at $79.35 on Monday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.53 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.56 and its 200-day moving average is $92.56.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

SYNH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

