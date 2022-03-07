Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 57,823 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,823 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems makes up approximately 1.4% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $138,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 91,987.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $13,763,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $413.78 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.51 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.43%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total value of $899,841.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,871 shares of company stock valued at $24,448,091. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.22.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

