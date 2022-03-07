Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224,475 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $50,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRO opened at $67.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

Brown & Brown Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.