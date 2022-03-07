Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Cut to $288.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink raised Veeva Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.79.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $187.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $185.12 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Veeva Systems by 30.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

