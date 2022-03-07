Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 546,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,178 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Velocity Acquisition worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 286.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,933,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after buying an additional 1,433,841 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Velocity Acquisition by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 169,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 51,080 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC raised its stake in Velocity Acquisition by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 213,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 63,225 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Velocity Acquisition by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,666 shares during the period. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its stake in Velocity Acquisition by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 393,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 243,828 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VELO opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

