Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Veritex were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Second Curve Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 16.1% during the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 108,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 9.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth about $3,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $38.37 on Monday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average of $39.59.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Veritex’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

In related news, Director Fallon William acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VBTX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

