Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Northland Securities

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VERI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Veritone stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $564.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 3.01. Veritone has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $39.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERI. State Street Corp lifted its position in Veritone by 56.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 288,272 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Veritone by 8.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Veritone by 9.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 33,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 104,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

