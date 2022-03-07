Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.59

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 3946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on VET shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

