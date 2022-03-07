VerusCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $77,882.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00002865 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $71.99 million and $77,882.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 56% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00043177 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,453.48 or 0.06559066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,360.38 or 0.99878069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00042811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00046259 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 67,183,537 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

