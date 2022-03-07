Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Sells $17,333.64 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $17,333.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $15.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -145.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at $161,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

