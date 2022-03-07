Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.41

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 123941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. CLSA dropped their price target on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 146,617 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,543 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,341,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,811,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,522 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

