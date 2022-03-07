Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 564.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,430 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,819 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 30.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,654,000 after buying an additional 487,776 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 317.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,383 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,989,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,985,000 after acquiring an additional 33,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Shares of SPCE opened at $7.84 on Monday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $57.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

