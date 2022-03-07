Viridian Ria LLC Acquires Shares of 62,896 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,183,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $6.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $262.31. 61,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,081. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $242.90 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

