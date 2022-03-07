Viridian Ria LLC Buys New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,156 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,000. NVIDIA makes up about 1.1% of Viridian Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 181,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 774,352 shares of company stock valued at $215,354,931. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.17.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $8.90 on Monday, hitting $220.46. 744,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,121,668. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.73. The company has a market capitalization of $551.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

