Viridian Ria LLC Buys Shares of 8,331 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,443,000 after acquiring an additional 120,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 19.4% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 37,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.80. 747,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,075,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.53. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $268.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

