Viridian Ria LLC Makes New $957,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,210,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,059,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,708,371. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

