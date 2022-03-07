Viridian Ria LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.37. 1,159,932 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.80.

