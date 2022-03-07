VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.560-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.970-$6.970 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.65. The stock had a trading volume of 35,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.42. VMware has a 52 week low of $108.80 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, FBN Securities dropped their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.77.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,414 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in VMware by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 674 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

