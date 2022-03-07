VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.560-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.970-$6.970 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. TheStreet lowered VMware from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.77.

VMW stock traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.11. 28,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.42. VMware has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VMware by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,157,000 after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 398,273 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $46,152,000 after buying an additional 231,146 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of VMware by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 385,037 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $44,618,000 after buying an additional 242,017 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of VMware by 1,158.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 223,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,909,000 after buying an additional 205,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of VMware by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 164,277 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

