Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 119,738 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cognex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Cognex by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Cognex by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CGNX. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.22.

Shares of CGNX opened at $67.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.80. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

