Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $652,000 Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93,459 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 221.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,563 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 775.8% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,006,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,479,000 after purchasing an additional 891,964 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 85.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,181,000 after purchasing an additional 797,037 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 28.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,739,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,268,000 after purchasing an additional 384,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 77.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,255,000 after purchasing an additional 300,357 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $124.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.11 and a 1 year high of $124.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

