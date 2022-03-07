Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $602,000 Investment in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 34,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,010,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,539,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 228,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,475,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 73,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $17.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,711.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -8,400.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.