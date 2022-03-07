Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUBE. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $51.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.44. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.80%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

