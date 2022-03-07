Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,414 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 27.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 114,514.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.87.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $177.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $157.80 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.24.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 33.06%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.