Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,704 Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,704 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Q2 by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,388,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,560,000 after buying an additional 198,041 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 307.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 66,995 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the third quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Q2 by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 528,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,376,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares during the period.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

QTWO opened at $60.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day moving average is $77.10. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $116.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

