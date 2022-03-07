Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 10,423 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,423 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $54.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.27. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.82.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

