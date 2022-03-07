Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Voya Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.52.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after buying an additional 149,434 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 286,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after buying an additional 119,094 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Voya Financial by 546.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 88,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 74,625 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Voya Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Voya Financial by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

