W. R. Berkley Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.

W. R. Berkley has raised its dividend by 9.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. W. R. Berkley has a payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $90.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $70.63 and a twelve month high of $93.79. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

W. R. Berkley’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 23rd.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,022,000 after purchasing an additional 157,904 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 403,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,241,000 after purchasing an additional 49,339 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 364,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after purchasing an additional 39,895 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 29,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

