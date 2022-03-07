Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.65 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) will report sales of $33.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $34.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $32.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $132.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.39 billion to $136.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $136.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.10 billion to $141.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,440.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 64,785 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

