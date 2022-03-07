Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells $159,004,374.60 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE WMT opened at $142.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.61. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,801 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $3,804,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

